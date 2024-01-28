A Cuban woman is shocked after her Rolls Royce was stolen from a restaurant parking lot in Miami

To the Cuban businesswoman Ilian Iglesiasknown as Yillian The Mortgage Diva, had her Rolls-Royce stolen in the parking lot of a popular restaurant in Miami.

The woman was having dinner with her husband and his friends when a car valet entered the restaurant and interrupted dinner to tell her that her luxury car had been stolen.

“Imagine the valet from the parking lot came to pick me up to tell me my Rolls Royce had been stolen.”Yelian was heard saying in an Instagram Live broadcast posted on her Instagram profile.

The events occurred at the Komodo restaurant in Miami. In addition to Yillian, her friends also reported the events on their social networks.

This is a brand new special edition car, as they mentioned in the video. In fact, Yillian's previous Instagram post was a video showing off her Rolls-Royce.

A video of Yillian Iglesias was shared on the account un_martitodurako8_live_oficial Internet users did not miss the opportunity to comment on the way the woman refers to the car brand.

“Can't you say 'they stole my car'?” Or “I'm Rolls-Royce and I'm suing them because they got the name wrong” or “They took away the Ro-Roy.”are some of the comments that are read alongside the video.