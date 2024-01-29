January 30, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Seas icon The world's largest giant cruise ship begins its maiden voyage (and the doubts it generates) | Florida | United States | world

Seas icon The world's largest giant cruise ship begins its maiden voyage (and the doubts it generates) | Florida | United States | world

Zera Pearson January 30, 2024 2 min read

The world's largest cruise ship has set sail from Miami, Florida, on its maiden voyage amid concerns about methane emissions from the ship.

The 365-meter-long “Icon of the Seas” ship has 20 decks and can accommodate a maximum of 7,600 passengers on board. It is owned by the Royal Caribbean Group.

See: The African Crown Jewels plundered by the British Empire and now returned by the UK as a loan

The ship will embark on a seven-day island hopping voyage in the tropics.

But environmental experts warn that the ship, powered by liquefied natural gas, will release harmful methane into the air.

“It's a step in the wrong direction,” said Brian Comer, director of the marine program at the International Council on Clean Transport (ICCT), quoted by Reuters news agency.

“We estimate that using LNG as a marine fuel emits 120% more greenhouse gases during its life cycle than marine diesel,” he said.

People bid farewell to the icon of the seas from South Pointe Park in Miami Beach. (Getty Images).

Earlier this week, the ICCT published a report, arguing that methane emissions from LNG-powered ships were higher than current regulations assume.

LNG burns cleaner than traditional marine fuels such as fuel oil, but there is a risk of leakage.

Atmospheric methane is a powerful greenhouse gas that traps 80 times more heat than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period.

Reducing these emissions is crucial to reducing global warming.

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson was quoted in the media as saying that Icon of the Seas is 24% more energy efficient than what the International Maritime Organization requires for modern ships.

The company plans to introduce a net-zero emission vessel by 2035.

See also  Norway is forcing Tesla to pay $ 16,000 per plaintiff to reduce the range and speed of shipping their cars
Sailor icon. (Getty Images).

On Thursday, World Cup-winning Argentine captain Lionel Messi, who currently plays for Inter Miami, participated in the ship's naming ceremony.

He was seen placing a football on a specially designed platform to bring about the traditional “good luck” of breaking a bottle of champagne at the bow of the ship.

The cost of building the Icon of the Seas is $2 billion. It now features seven pools, six slides and more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The first person to receive a Neuralink brain chip

January 30, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

This is the correct way to prepare a turmeric and ginger potion to detoxify the body and lose weight.

January 29, 2024 Zera Pearson
1 min read

A Cuban woman is shocked after her Rolls Royce was stolen from a restaurant parking lot in Miami

January 29, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

María Celeste Ararras invests in a property in Punta Cana

January 30, 2024 Lane Skeldon
9 min read

What is Karina IA? The virtual assistant that revolutionized WhatsApp

January 30, 2024 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

The former Cuban NTV presenter appears in Spain with her daughter

January 30, 2024 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

One dead in East El Paso shooting

January 30, 2024 Winston Hale