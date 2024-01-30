The first person to receive a Neuralink brain chip

Elon Musk says he is the first person to receive a neural implant from his controversial brain chip startup Neuralink. Musk revealed this information in a tweet posted on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The tweet simply says:

The company has been searching for months for a candidate to perform its experimental surgery, the goal of which is to install a small chip in the upper layer of a person's skull. Once installed, the chip is supposed to provide a number of scientific and health benefits, including the ability to measure brain activity and give people with physical or mental disabilities new abilities.

The company said that this first operation was designed as part of a trial to test the safety and effectiveness of the implant in addition to the medical procedure being installed. From Musk's tweet, I think we can assume that Neuralink not only found a suitable candidate, but successfully implanted the company's own brain chip.

To integrate the Neuralink chip, a human surgeon is assigned the task of cutting a small hole in the patient’s skull, and then a robot called “R1” is responsible for performing the “ultra-precise” bone suturing procedure, and the company implants electrified electrical devices. Wires directly to a person's brain. If the surgery is successful, the company's devices are designed to rest on the part of the patient's skull that was removed, just below the scalp, while its tiny cables carry data back and forth between the brain and the servers.

The identity of the patient who underwent surgery is unknown. Neuralink said it initially wants to focus on providing solutions for people with physical and mental illnesses, and that it initially intends to perform procedures on quadriplegics. Some experts believe technology could have benefits for people with disabilities. Over time, the company wants to focus on creating new forms of cyber “enhancements” for everyday people: which is what Musk was referring to. As a transhumanist “brain hack”.

Since its founding in 2016, the company has been on a mission to use neural implants and experimental science to usher in a new era of computer-brain connectivity. For years, the company has tested its implants on animals. While many of our test subjects—monkeys, pigs, and sheep—are still alive today, there are some (well, maybe More than “a little”) what's wrong with that condition She is sacrificed. Some allegedly died so horribly, it led to charges “grotesque” Animal abuse and A lawsuit from a group of doctors. However, the company now claims that its operations are safe. startup Obtained FDA approval For human clinical trials last May.