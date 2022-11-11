A Texas court declared Biden’s student loan forgiveness program unconstitutional

A Texas court has declared Biden’s student loan forgiveness program unconstitutional.

A Texas Federal Court Blocked this Thursday Student Loan Forgiveness Program of Biden administration They accused that Violated federal procedures By not asking for “public comments” before offering the program.

The Foundation of a network of job creators The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two individuals who said President Joe Biden’s actions were unpardonable Student loans up to $10,000 Young people who earn less $125,000 per yearAs reported by the newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

For this reason, Mark PittmanAppointed by a federal judge Donald TrumpThen the measurement is locked US Supreme Court Then he refused to stop the show Cases imposed by six states Led by Republicans, the plaintiffs decided no Legal in action To present these appeals.

America’s conservative opposition, including top congressmen and senators as well as lawyers and judges, have been debating legal options to dismantle Biden’s plan, which they say it represents.Extralegal executive power”, since he announced it in August, according to the aforementioned newspaper.

In addition, the plaintiffs previously argued that the student loan forgiveness program Affected taxpayers Or that the federal government “does not have the power to cancel the debt because Congress did not authorize it.”

Biden’s plan raises $10,000 discount All young adults earning less than $125,000 a year in debt. And, in the case of recipients Public assistance According to the White House, the amount forgiven for pursuing higher education is $20,000.

The US administration estimates that 45 million citizens These types of loans are available, total $1.6 billion. About 16% of these people do not have the resources to pay, and this burden is particularly heavy for traditionally vulnerable groups such as the Afro-American community.

Despite efforts Republican Party To defeat this action, the U.S. government argued that debt cancellation was authorized by LHigher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act 2003. Law allows Secretary of Education to cancel student loan borrowers’ loans during times of “national emergency.”

Biden administration officials have been quietly preparing for the possibility of a court overturning the plan, according to administration officials.

According to the US government, the president has a A solid legal basis It points to a 2003 federal law to use its executive authority to forgive student loans Act of HeroesIt provides the director Department of Education The ability to discharge or modify federal student loans. Biden administration officials have called the pandemic a national emergency, which has made it harder for student loan borrowers to repay their loans.

Conducted a survey The Wall Street Journal Before the election, key groups for Democrats, young voters, were found to strongly support the loan forgiveness program, although the public remains divided on the issue.

