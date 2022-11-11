November 11, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

He wanted to enter the United States, but agents found something on his phone and prevented him from passing

He wanted to enter the United States, but agents found something on his phone and prevented him from passing

Winston Hale November 11, 2022 2 min read

Sofia Nieto is Mexican and I wanted to enjoy the holiday Summers with the children she cared for while working as a nanny in New York a few years ago, but An error in passing the migration security checks prevented your request from being fulfilled. Obviously, Officials deemed her suspicious and refused her entry Also, because of his experience, he advises other expats on the mistakes not to make when trying to enter a North American country.

It’s through his TikTok account @.sofinieto7 Sophia said She had already prepared everything for her trip and was very excited to see the little ones againBut when she arrived in Dallas, Texas, a city bordering Mexico, where migrants usually arrive, everything collapsed because they wouldn’t let her pass.

The policeman asked the young woman to go to the famous “small room”, a room where foreigners call people to interview them, then decide whether they are deported to their country, have any permit or simply clarify their legal status. Meanwhile, Nerves took over herBecause he knew something was wrong.

She was deported for information found on her cell phone

What was not expected During the investigation, they check her cell phone and find enough evidence to send her back to Mexico.. This is where TikToker gave the key to the “cultural gap” between each country, which is why he accused them of taking away his visa.

As the immigration agent checked the cell phone, Sophia recounted. He found some text messages that showed he had served on American soil for a while: “We use WhatsApp and American’s text messages, and since I don’t use text messages, I forgot there were some people who said I worked there.”

See also  How much does it cost to rent in this part of the US and what is the average salary?

The young woman did not provide details on whether or not she worked under an au pair program Got a job on a tourist visa or independently. Although he shared his case in 2021, he confirmed it Those kinds of messages on cell phones It can be a major factor in anyone being denied entry into the country Or get your visa revoked.

Traveling to the US even with a valid visa can be dangerous for many peopleunintelligent

When arriving at the border, officials from Customs and Border Protection dictate how long a person can stay inside the North American border. Violation of the rules will result in irreparable sanctions.

Being in the US for longer than allowed, the call will accumulate”Illegal presence”. That is, unauthorized stay even when the visa is still valid. As for economic sanctions, these are classified according to the seriousness of the violation, but the most common is its state sector web page:

Nation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

A Texas court declared Biden’s student loan forgiveness program unconstitutional

November 11, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Tropical Storm Nicole live breaking and news in Florida

November 11, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Couple sentenced for trying to sell US nuclear secrets

November 10, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

He wanted to enter the United States, but agents found something on his phone and prevented him from passing

November 11, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

The conclusion of the inter-faculty games for medical sciences

November 11, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Leo Messi and a very difficult decision praised by Paris Saint-Germain

November 11, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Kremlin insists that Kherson remains part of Russia

November 11, 2022 Phyllis Ward