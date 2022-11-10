Tropical Storm Nicole live breaking and news in Florida

Hurricane warning lifted as Nicole weakens. But the storm warning continues
The National Hurricane Center said all hurricane warnings have been canceled as Nicole now moves into Florida as a weakening tropical storm.
All advisories have been discontinued for the northwestern Bahamas as the system moves westward.
A storm surge watch from North Palm Beach to the Jupiter Inlet has also been lifted, as has a storm surge watch south of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach. However, other parts of Florida and the Southeast remain under a storm surge warning or watch.
Nicole now has slightly weaker winds of 70 mph (112 km/h), down from 75 mph (120 km/h) when it made landfall, and is still west-northwest at 14 mph. (22 km per hour) speed causing strong winds. )
“Nicole is a major tropical storm,” the National Hurricane Center said. “Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 450 miles (720 kilometers) from the center, especially northward.”
Winds are increasing near Florida’s west coast. Clearwater Beach near the Tampa-St. Petersburg metropolitan area had gusts of 38 mph (61 kph) and 45 mph (72 kph).
Here are the watches and warnings in effect until 4 a.m. ET:
A tropical storm warning is in effect:
Boca Raton, Florida to South Santee River, South Carolina
Indian Pass north of Bonita Beach, Florida
Lake Okeechobee
A storm surge warning is in effect:
Jupiter Inlet, Florida to Altamaha Sound, Georgia
Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown, Florida
Anclod River, Florida to Oglegonee River, Florida
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:
Oglegonee River to Indian Pass, Florida
Altamaha Sound, Georgia to South Santee River, South Carolina
