Tropical Storm Nicole live breaking and news in Florida

The National Hurricane Center said all hurricane warnings have been canceled as Nicole now moves into Florida as a weakening tropical storm.

All advisories have been discontinued for the northwestern Bahamas as the system moves westward.

A storm surge watch from North Palm Beach to the Jupiter Inlet has also been lifted, as has a storm surge watch south of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach. However, other parts of Florida and the Southeast remain under a storm surge warning or watch.

Nicole now has slightly weaker winds of 70 mph (112 km/h), down from 75 mph (120 km/h) when it made landfall, and is still west-northwest at 14 mph. (22 km per hour) speed causing strong winds. )

“Nicole is a major tropical storm,” the National Hurricane Center said. “Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 450 miles (720 kilometers) from the center, especially northward.”

Winds are increasing near Florida’s west coast. Clearwater Beach near the Tampa-St. Petersburg metropolitan area had gusts of 38 mph (61 kph) and 45 mph (72 kph).

Here are the watches and warnings in effect until 4 a.m. ET:

A tropical storm warning is in effect:

Boca Raton, Florida to South Santee River, South Carolina

Indian Pass north of Bonita Beach, Florida

Lake Okeechobee

A storm surge warning is in effect:

Jupiter Inlet, Florida to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown, Florida

Anclod River, Florida to Oglegonee River, Florida

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Oglegonee River to Indian Pass, Florida

Altamaha Sound, Georgia to South Santee River, South Carolina