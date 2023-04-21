A shipping container containing $15 million in gold and other valuables has been stolen from Toronto airport, police say

(CNN) – An air cargo container carrying more than $15 million in gold and other valuables disappeared Monday from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, and police are still trying to find out who is behind the $1 million theft.

Stephen Duvestein of Peel Regional Police told a news conference at the airport Thursday that the plane was offloaded and the cargo was taken to a holding facility on Monday evening “as per normal procedures”.

Therefore, “this high-value container was illegally removed from the detention facility,” he said.

The police did not say whether the security cameras caught the theft, which airline transported the container, or who owned the container.

“What I can tell you is that the container contained high-value cargo, it had gold in it, but it wasn’t exclusively gold and it contained other items of monetary value,” Duefstein said, valuing the contents at about $15 million (20 million CAD). dollar).

Police declined to speculate on whether it was a “professional” act, saying it was too early in the investigation.

“We’re in three days, so our researchers’ eyes are open to all possibilities. So we don’t want to make mistakes and focus on a specific area, we’re keeping a broad perspective, so we’re looking at all angles for how this item could be stolen,” Duivesteyn said.

I would suggest that this is an isolated incident. “This is extremely rare,” Duefstein said, adding that the investigation is not expected to disrupt operations at the airport, which it claims is the busiest in Canada.