April 21, 2023

From Pope Francis to Beyoncé: Twitter removes blue badges from thousands of accounts

Thousands of Twitter accounts no longer display the coveted blue badge that for years confirmed their users’ true identity.

He said that this measure is part of the plan announced by billionaire businessman Elon Musk when he acquired the social network last October with the aim of turning it into a platform capable of making profits.

That’s why he created Twitter Blue subscription system And those who wish to keep the tick The blue next to his name must be paid $84 per year.

Something that cannot be seen on Friday by Pope Francis, former President of the United States Donald Trump, and other personalities such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga or Cristiano Ronaldo.

