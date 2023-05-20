A report on the “lottery” system of humanitarian parole for Cubans

The US Embassy in Havana recently published a letter telling us about the “lottery” system that has begun to be implemented in the conditional release of Cubans on humanitarian grounds.

The news was announced this month by Undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security Blas Núñez Neto in a press conference call. Let’s see the details.

In this context, Núñez-Neto noted that the United States has begun a “historic expansion” of legal channels for immigration through paroles through economic sponsors of the citizens of Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela, who have already been allowed into the country. more than 100,000 people in a “safe and orderly manner”.

Likewise, he referred to the recent announcement of “the intention to expand family reunification programmes”, such as the one already in place in Cuba, to Central American countries such as Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Colombia.

However, the official acknowledged that “the demand in the district has been tremendous for these parole programs,” so, in order to “maximize the hope that people will have someone to elect,” they decided to make some adjustments to the selection process.

“We’re going to implement a process where half of the appointments are available each day, ie Of the 1,000 lots processed per day, 500 more or less will be processed at random in the lotteryUndersecretary of the Department of National Security Advanced.

The “lottery” system of parole on humanitarian grounds for Cubans

What does it mean that this “lottery” system applies to the humane parole of Cubans? Well, anyone waiting can be selected, it doesn’t matter if they apply in January or May. Five hundred places will be tackled by “luck and truth,” as Cubans tend to say colloquially.

According to the details shown, the other half of the appointments will be processed in the order in which applications have been received, to also ensure that those who have been waiting have their applications confirmed.

The implementation of this new system may explain why there are some cases from January that remain unsolved.

“Keep in mind that there are many more cases to process, so far 95,000 people have been approved and extensive work is underway to move forward in each case. Please continue to use legal avenues to immigrate to the United States.” Embassy.

“I am safe in the lottery coordination group, because from January 31 and I have waited more than 100 days, anyway, we should thank the best country in the world for this opportunity,” said one of the tweeters.

Others, however, consider processing by dates to be fairer. “Ideally, everything would be in chronological order. I pray mine will be approved. February is my month. If by chance it doesn’t fall and I have almost 90 days, chronologically, I’m still behind in this country.”