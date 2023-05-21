A popular sports store in this Texas town is closing; Merchandise display

Customers benefit from stock liquidation, following popularity sports store announced the closure of one of its branches Tyler, Texasnews that disappointed consumers of the brand.

a store Nike in a village Cumberland Parkof the aforementioned city, has gone out of business, joining the list of other stores that have closed their doors in the same shopping plaza, as part of the ‘retail apocalypse’ affecting many American brands, due to an increase in online sales and a decrease in operations. Face-to-face purchase.

A strong competitor to this sports brand, foot lockerannounced in March that it would close about 400 of its branches due to “poor performance”.

Other companies that have been seriously affected by this phenomenon are: bed bath behind and its sister brand buybuybabyWhich declared bankruptcy, after which the process of closing all its branches in the United States began.

In total, 2023 is expected to close around 1,400 retail stores Will close this year, including major brands such as Walmart And Goal.

Closure of other Nike stores in the United States

The branch is located at Tyler, Texasis not the only one that has gone out of business so far this year, as other stores that recorded low sales in the past year have also closed their doors, including the store Nike Factory Store in the city of Bossier and Niketown Store In downtown Seattle. In Washington, another branch will cease to operate.

Despite the fact that the leading sporting goods brand had to shut down physical stores Given the poor sales performance, the picture is very different in terms of online sales, which have benefited practically all major brands since the pandemic.

ad in Sports store in Texas which closed its doors announces: “We look forward to serving you at Nike.com”.



