Walmart will close 23 more stores this year; One of those is in Texas

The global closure of Wal-Mart draws the attention of the Stock Exchange, and in addition to the closure of previous stores, 23 more this year; one of them in It is a district in the state of Texas.

business operations purposes of Wal-Mart Stores indicating a decline in sales and other considerations; However, the specific reasons are not well explained by the same multinational corporation.

The fact is that it was created by spokesmen for the stores that closed that a Poor financial performance; No significant decline resulted in this closure.

They are stores that did not deliver the expected results and this proved to be the main reason for the termination of these stores. Wal-Mart Retail Stores.

It’s only June 2 that a store in Kansas City, Kansas, will be closing. And this past April, they closed 4 stores in Chicago; Now it’s your turn 23 additional stores Distributed throughout the American South.

These are the locations of the 23 stores that will disappear, not literally of course, from the Earth United State:

Arkansas ; 3701 SE Dodson Rd., Bentonville

, Capital ; 99 H Street NW, Washington Georgia ; 1801 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta; 835 MLK Jr Dr NW, Atlanta

; 6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park Hawaii ; 1032 Fort Street Mall, Honolulu

; 17550 South Halstead Street, Homewood; 12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield; 840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood; 1511 Camp Jackson Rd., Cahokia; 8431 S Stewart Ave, Chicago; 4720 S. Cottage Grove Ave, Chicago; 2844 n. Broadway, Chicago; 2551 West Cermak Road, Chicago Indiana ; 3701 Portage Road, South Bend

; 10303 Metcalfe Ave, Overland Park, Kansas City Minnesota ; 1200 Shingle Creek Pkwy, Downtown Brooklyn

; 301 San Mateo Street. SE, Albuquerque Oregon ; 4200 82nd Ave SE, Portland; 1123 n. Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland

; 11400 Highway. 99, Everett Wisconsin; 10330 W Silver Spring Dr., Milwaukee

Texas Store Located In the small town of Katy It is located exactly in 24919 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy.








