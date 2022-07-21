July 21, 2022

A new South Korean series conquers Netflix. Will it be like a 'Squid game'?

Lane Skeldon July 21, 2022 2 min read
(CNN Business) – The series about a young lawyer has become the new South Korean hit on Netflix, giving investors hope that the production company could score another “Squid Game”-like victory.

The series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” which Follow Main character Woo Young-woo as “a junior at a high-profile law firm and a woman on the autism spectrum” has topped the charts on the streaming platform for the past two weeks.

It was the most watched non-English TV show on Netflix worldwide between July 4 and July 17, according to company data. Netflix said that the series ranked first in that category in eight countries and appeared in the top ten in 22 countries.

This is good news for Astory Co. The South Korean studio is also known for films like “Kingdom”, another blockbuster series on Netflix.

Shares of the production company are up 74% in Seoul since the “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” premiere in late June.

It also bodes well for Netflix, which is increasingly producing more international original content and is dependent on its growth prospects abroad.

In a blog post published on Wednesday, Netflix highlighted the series’ success, saying it has gained traction in places such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam after being broadcast in 31 languages.

In recent years, Netflix has directed more of its capabilities abroad, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, as it continues to generate growth that helps offset declines in other regions.

Just on Tuesday, the company said it added 1.1 million subscribers in Asia in the second quarter, While it lost users in markets like the US and Canada.

South Korean content is especially important to the streaming giant after the massive success of “Squid Game” last year, which became the company’s biggest show globally.

