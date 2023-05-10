A meteorite may have hit a house in America

This photo provided by the Hopewell Township Police Department shows a metallic object believed to be a meteorite. (Hopewell Township Police Department via AP)

Believed to be a metallic object The meteorite opened a hole in the roof of a house This week in central New Jersey, it hit a tree and bounced around a cabin. The family that owned the house found a black rock the size of a potato in the corner, still hot.

No one was injured and there was no major damage to the residence, police said in Hopewell Township, north of the state capital, Trenton. The object measured about 4 x 6 inches (10 x 15 centimeters) and weighed four pounds (1.8 kilograms), police said.

Suzy Cope, whose family owns the house, said Monday that he first thought someone had thrown a rock into the upstairs room, but quickly realized that wasn’t the case. The family plans to visit Astrophysicist Explore the material further.

“We think it was a meteorite that went through here and it hit the floor here because it was completely damaged and it bounced up to this part of the ceiling and then it finally came to rest on the floor,” Cobb said. KYW-TV In Philly. “I touched the thing because he thought it was a random rock, and I don’t know, it was hot.”

Cobb said Hazardous Materials Officers Along with his family, they went to his house to check if they had been exposed to some kind of radioactive material, but all of the controls were negative.

