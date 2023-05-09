Hours before Title 42 expires, there are nearly 10,000 immigrants at the southern border of the United States.

(CNN) — US border officials found nearly 10,000 migrants at the US southern border on Monday, a Homeland Security official said. Along with this fact, the trend of border arrests continues two days after the expiration of Title 42.

Administration officials have warned that border apprehensions could rise to more than 10,000 soon after Title 42 is repealed. On Monday, border officials met with 9,900 migrants, the official said.

Migrant crossings have increased in recent days as people grow nervous about what will happen after Covid-era restrictions are lifted and authorities return to a decades-old protocol.

Homeland Security officials are familiar with and prepared for the different scenarios thousands of migrants face as they cross the U.S.-Mexico border daily. These include improving transportation and capacity, relying on expedited removal operations, and enlisting the help of other federal agencies.

As of Tuesday morning, there were about 27,000 immigrants in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody.