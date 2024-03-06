March 6, 2024

The former colonel was accused of leaking US secrets to a foreign dating website

A former soldier shared confidential information with a contact on a dating website.

A retired US Army colonel in Nebraska has been accused of sharing confidential information through an international dating portal.

David Franklin Slater, 63, United States Strategic Command until 2022 (Stratcom), which oversees the country's nuclear missile arsenal.

Slater was arrested last Saturday, March 2.

Authorities said he illegally sent documents “damaging to the United States.”

