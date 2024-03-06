March 6, 2024

Here's how we calculated Super Tuesday for the 2024 United States election | USA elections

Nikki Haley stuns Trump in Vermont

Vermont is a small state, contributing only 17 delegates to the Republican National Convention, less than half as many as Massachusetts and three fewer than Maine, to name other New England states. But it was the big surprise of the night with Samoa and a fiercely scrutinized display. Donald Trump started to pull away in early counts, but Nikki Haley, who had been insisting for weeks that she still had one race left and didn't plan to throw in the towel, immediately began closing the gap. The score is returned when 60% of the votes have been counted.

Haley has the support of donors who oppose seeing Trump back in the White House, which is why she's holding all the odds against her. Or nearly everyone, judging by his victory Sunday in Washington, where he won 19 Republican delegates in the runoff, and this Tuesday in Vermont. The candidate has won over his rival by four points, 50% compared to the former president's 46%.

Two candidates long removed from the race, Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie, also appeared on the ballot, earning 1.6% and 1.5% of the vote, respectively.

