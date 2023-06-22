A marine science expert analyzes three possible failures that Titan, the missing submarine, could have experienced

Global upheaval led to the disappearance of the private company’s submarine Titan Ocean Gate missionswhich was carrying five passengers on board to see the wreck of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The situation becomes more and more complicated for the passengers as his 96-hour emergency oxygen has already been depleted since his disappearance last Sunday.

NTN24 spoke with Carlos Duarte, professor of marine sciences at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia. To find out the possible failures of the lost submarine.

The expert announced three possible submarine failures, due either to the absence of these systems or to their failure.

In the first place, he explained, the ship may or may not have broken down and had “a signaling bag that sends an acoustic signal from the craft so that there is constant communication with the mother ship.”

“If this worked, the ship could not have been lost. Even if the voice connection is lost, it is possible for the signal to be picked up“, he added.

In addition, secondly, he explained that a malfunction in the submarine’s steering could be caused by “The engines that drive the car and that allow it to be steered“.

Finally, he notes, there may be a malfunction in the ballast release system, allowing “in the event of engines failure or there is a problem on board and the vehicle cannot ascend by its own means, simply leaving the ballasts underweight, the vehicle’s buoyancy becomes positive so that it rises to the surface.”

However, he also confirmed that the implosion could also occur from then on.”The vehicle’s specifications indicated that the theoretical depth limit was 13,000 feet, a depth relatively close to the diving depth where the Titanic rests.“.

“The car was running well within its capacity“, he added.