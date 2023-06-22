The 34th Promotion of Chemical Sciences celebrates its 50th anniversary

The graduates of the 34th batch of the Chemistry degree met again on the 16th, 17th and 18th of June in different activities in the city of Murcia. This weekend more than thirty chemistry graduates celebrated the fiftieth anniversary of their graduation, in 1973.

The alumni meeting began on Friday with a fellowship dinner. The second day of the call, Saturday, began at 10 a.m. with Mass in La Merced Church. An academic ceremony was then held in the Antonio Soler Martínez Auditorium, presided over by José Manuel López, Vice-Chancellor for Transportation, Communication and Scientific Publishing at the University of Murcia, followed by a cocktail party in the convent La Merced. José Manuel López highlighted in his speech “the importance of the chemical sciences as an engine of progress and economic development in the region of Murcia, as it represents more than 20% of industrial GDP”.

One of the students of this promotion is Patricio Valverde, Honorary Doctor of the University of Murcia and Managing Director of the Isaac Peral Foundation, who dedicated a few words to his colleagues during the academic ceremony. Valverde was nostalgic in his speech, recalling how 50 years ago they invited the same faculty to do their future work. He also thanked everyone who made student training possible during those years.

They also attended Antonio Bodalo, former mayor of Murcia; Fuensanta Maximo, Dean of the School of Chemistry. Francisco Guillermo Diaz, Dean of the Faculty of Chemistry and José Antonio Cubacho, President of the Economic and Social Council of the Region of Murcia, among others. Professors, researchers and professors from the University of Murcia also attended the event.

The day continued with a dinner at the Siete Coronas Hotel. On Sunday, former students enjoyed a visit and tasting at the facilities of “La Estrella di Levante” in Espinardo.