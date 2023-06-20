A Hispanic resident of Kansas City won $5 million with a lottery scratch

A Hispanic resident of Kansas City won five million dollars after buying a CashX100 scratch card from the New York lottery.

The lucky one, Daniel Grijalva Esquivel, received a net amount of $3 million 255 thousand after fulfilling the sanctions established for these cases.

Scratch-off purchased at Andy’s Quick Shop located at 294 North Main St. in Spring Valley. By the way, the famous “Big Apple” lottery is the largest and most profitable in the United States.

By the end of the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the state had contributed $3.6 million to support public education in that state.

During the same period, scratch-offs generated $4,517,682,111 USD in gross sales. Preferred school districts are located in Rockland County. Funding for tuition assistance is $40,171,157 USD.

Fortune smiles in Florida too

In the state of Florida, the lottery also offers juicy economic benefits to those who decide to try their luck. For example, last Friday, a player from Jupiter, Palm Beach won a 500X the cash scratch-off prize. By the way, the winner claimed it at the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

The lucky person wanted to collect his winnings in one payment. Took home a check for $820,000.00 USD. The winning ticket was purchased at Winn Dixie at 8924 North Military Road in Palm Beach Gardens.

A $50 scratch-off 500X cash jackpot is $25 million and the odds of winning are 1 in 4.50. These games will account for approximately 77% of Florida Lottery ticket sales in the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Since its inception, scratch-offs have generated more than $17.77 billion for education endowment funds.