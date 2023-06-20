Two shootings in New York’s Washington Heights Park

A woman and a man were shot and killed tonight inside a park in Washington Heights, Upper Manhattan (NYC).

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday at Riverbank State Park. When police arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds ABC News.

The man, whose age is unknown, was shot twice in the leg. A 33-year-old woman was shot in the ankle. Their names have not been released. It is not known if there is any connection between the cause of the attack and the victims.

Both were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information please call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish to 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also through the page Crimestoppers.nypdonline.org Or text TIP577 followed by 274637 (CRIMES). All communications are strictly confidential.

Last month in Washington Heights, a 66-year-old tourist was killed by a bullet fired from a car while standing in front of his son’s store with his pregnant daughter-in-law. Weeks later three “Trinitarios OED” gang members were arrested and charged in the case.