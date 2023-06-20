June 20, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Two shootings in New York’s Washington Heights Park

Winston Hale June 20, 2023 1 min read

A woman and a man were shot and killed tonight inside a park in Washington Heights, Upper Manhattan (NYC).

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday at Riverbank State Park. When police arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds ABC News.

The man, whose age is unknown, was shot twice in the leg. A 33-year-old woman was shot in the ankle. Their names have not been released. It is not known if there is any connection between the cause of the attack and the victims.

Both were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information please call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish to 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also through the page Crimestoppers.nypdonline.org Or text TIP577 followed by 274637 (CRIMES). All communications are strictly confidential.

Last month in Washington Heights, a 66-year-old tourist was killed by a bullet fired from a car while standing in front of his son’s store with his pregnant daughter-in-law. Weeks later three “Trinitarios OED” gang members were arrested and charged in the case.

See also  The firefighter lost his entire family in the fire and is now donating organs to save lives

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A Hispanic resident of Kansas City won $5 million with a lottery scratch

June 20, 2023 Winston Hale
4 min read

Tornadoes: How America’s “Tornado Corridor” Is Expanding

June 20, 2023 Winston Hale
1 min read

A tropical depression forms in the Atlantic

June 19, 2023 Winston Hale

You may have missed

1 min read

Two shootings in New York’s Washington Heights Park

June 20, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

The lack of generating capacity affects electrical service in Cuba today

June 20, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

TRD and CIMEX offer a 5% discount on MLC payments through MiTransfer

June 20, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Yailin “La Más Viral”, formerly of Anuel AA, dances in a string thong and is said to be “vulgar”

June 20, 2023 Lane Skeldon