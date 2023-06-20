Cities with the highest paying taxes and lowest cost of living in the US

Many of the people living in the United States face the biggest challenge of achieving an affordable cost of living on a daily basis.

Translated into other words, it means finding a cheap place with adequate pay.

In this sense, considering the importance of the matter in question, Go Banking Rates recently undertook a research project. The study focuses on choosing a city in the United States that offers high wages and low living costs.

To do this, Go Banking Rates had to analyze 100 cities in the country with median household incomes above the national average. That’s according to the Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

It is valid to point out that inflation in the US has reached unprecedented levels. But, although it has eased somewhat this year, it has not yet reached the level expected by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

What are the cities in the US with the highest wages and lowest cost of living?

First in Aurora, Illinois; Average household income is $97,118.00 USD and total needs are $29,946.70 USD.

followed by Broken Arrow; Here the median household income is $104,389.00 USD and total needs are up to $30,048.38 USD.

On the other hand, in Rochester, Minnesota, the median household income is $98,609.00 USD and total needs are $31,918.25 USD.

Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a median household income of $98,462.00 USD and gross needs of up to $33,496.87 USD.

Midland, Texas in fifth place; Average household income is $115,667.00 USD and total needs are $34,077.02 USD.

Olathe, Kansas follows; Average household income is $110757.00 USD and their total needs are $35180.49 USD.

The following cities complete ranks seven through 10 with median household income and total necessities spending.

$98016.00 USD and $35301.79 USD respectively in Raleigh, North Carolina. Minneapolis, Minnesota; with $93145.00 USD and $35502.35 USD.

Finally Virginia Beach, $101,686.00 USD and $36,254.73 USD; and Pearland, Texas at $123,869.00 USD and $36,294.56 USD respectively.