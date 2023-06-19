June 20, 2023

Tornadoes: How America’s “Tornado Corridor” Is Expanding

June 20, 2023

The United States records about 1,200 tornadoes each year, causing an average of 71 deaths.

Somewhere between the ancient peaks of the Appalachian Mountains and the ice caps of the Canadian Rockies lies “tornado alley,” a weather corridor exceptionally susceptible to these violent weather events.

Every spring and summer, when warm air from the equator meets cold air from the north, residents of the Great Plains in Central America face the challenge of hurricane season: Spinning columns of 300 mph winds They appear without warning and level entire cities, launch cars into the air and turn the debris of their destruction into deadly missiles.

A few days ago, a town in the center of this danger zone took a direct hit: on Thursday night, June 15, a tornado ripped through Perryton, Texas. 75 people were injured and 3 people were killed.

A recent study suggests that Similar incidents will become more common in the United States.

