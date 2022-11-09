November 10, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

A girl and a dream got lost in the woods

A girl and a dream got lost in the woods

Phyllis Ward November 10, 2022 2 min read

Kwaoru destroyed. She had no one to support her. By then, she and Sarah had taken a series of buses to Honduras. They used up all their money.

Now in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, she considered her options, mindful of the trauma of trying to get into a country where she would almost certainly be rejected. “I am writing this to you with tears in my eyes,” he said in a text message.

I was going to the immigration office to ask for help to get back home. “It pains me to give up the dream of living in a place of peace,” he said. “But the situation is forcing me.”

Immediately after the new entry rule was announced, immigrants were still leaving the Darien River at a rate of over 4,000 people per day, a record. Since then, the number has fallen to around 600, which is still 20 times the daily average a few years ago.

Cuauro and her daughter ended up in a shelter in Honduras with dozens of other Venezuelan immigrants. There, he waited for his family to raise enough money to buy flights back home.

A sister arrived in Florida a few months ago after turning herself in at the border, telling Kwaoru she was in a hurry to find someone to sponsor them for the new entry program before all the vacancies were filled.

Sarah, catching a cold, moved around the shelter relentlessly.

From the journey that ended there – the mud, the rivers, the terrifying nights without his mother – he said he remembered “everything”.

See also  Two years after the outbreak of the epidemic, air traffic collapsed

Federico Rios Collaborated with reporting from Darren Gap and Isayen Herrera From Caracas, Venezuela.

Julie Turkowitz is the chief of the Andean office covering Colombia, Venezuela, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Suriname and Guyana. Before moving to South America, he was a national affairs reporter covering the western United States. Tweet embed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

UK plans to abolish mandatory fax

November 9, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Jose Ramon Fernandez, journalist banned from the World Cup due to an investigation

November 9, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

In elections without credibility, Daniel Ortega’s dictatorship retained all Nicaraguan mayors

November 9, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

Latest information and route – Telemundo Miami (51)

November 10, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

The College of Economic and Administrative Sciences UATx celebrates its fiftieth anniversary

November 10, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The day, time and place of watching the duel between Cadiz and “Choco” Lozano against Real Madrid in the Spanish League on TV

November 10, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

A girl and a dream got lost in the woods

November 10, 2022 Phyllis Ward