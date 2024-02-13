February 15, 2024

A financial app from Lending Tree that will make your life easier

Zera Pearson February 13, 2024

With the goal of cultivating smart financial habits and empowering people to manage their finances, LendingTree launched the Spring app.

LendingTree, the popular online financial platform, notes that Spring is not just another financial app but goes beyond general advice.

This app is backed by months of comprehensive research to provide real strategies that can help you grow money, step by step.

For his part, the founder and CEO of LendingTree, Doug Lebda, explained some features of the spring. Among them, one that stands out is its design to simplify the loan search process and help customers achieve their financial goals.

To do this, it uses step-by-step recommendations, information about your credit score and ways to save for a better financial future.

According to the official, “We have transformed the existing LendingTree platform, improving our ability to deeply interact with and understand our customers.”

“By doing this, we have accelerated our ability to provide intuitive financial tools and solutions,” Doug Lepda said.

What other features does LendingTree Spring offer?

With the aim of helping customers achieve their financial goals, this app provides free information about their credit score.

Likewise, it also offers smart saving ideas. For example, she recommends customers compare loans, credit cards, insurance, and more to find the best rates tailored to their unique needs.

Its other functions include providing credit alerts and updates. Therefore, it keeps customers informed with real-time notifications about changes in their credit reports and new credit activity.

LendingTree Spring also provides personalized recommendations and simulations to make confident decisions and improve members' financial futures.

Loan quotes and credit card offers are listed as other features. Thanks to this, members can compare personal loan quotes and credit card offers quickly and easily from their smartphones.

It is worth noting here that LendingTree Spring is available for download on both the App Store and Google Play Store.

