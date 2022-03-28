March 28, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

A federal judge in California cites Trump's "high probability" of crimes related to the attack on Capitol Hill | Univision News Politics

A federal judge in California cites Trump’s “high probability” of crimes related to the attack on Capitol Hill | Univision News Politics

Winston Hale March 28, 2022 2 min read

A federal judge ordered Attorney John Eastman on Monday to advise the former president Donald Trump In his strategy of trying to thwart the failed election results to Joe Biden, he sent 100 emails to the congressional inquiry. January 6, 2021 Rebellion.

“Based on the evidence, the court found that President Trump and Dr. Eastman conspiratorially conspired to obstruct the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” Judge David Carter of Central California ruled.

“The illegality of the plan is obvious,” Judge Carter wrote in his ruling. “Our nation was founded on the basis of a peaceful transition of power, and George Washington emulated it by laying down his sword to hold democratic elections. Ignoring this history, President Trump actively campaigned for the Vice President to decide the outcome of the 2020 election alone.

The judge ruled that “President Trump and Dr. Eastman justified the plan with allegations of voter fraud, but President Trump probably knew that rationale was unfounded and therefore the whole plan was illegal.”

Why Congress wants Eastman’s contacts

Eastman has been a key figure in the commission’s investigation into whether the then Vice President Mike Pence had the power to unilaterally reject election votes or delay their counting, writing two bills that could have opened the door for Republicans to vote in state legislatures. Even if more voters vote for Joe Biden for Trump.

Eventually, Pence ignored this advice and was severely reprimanded by legal experts when it was made public last year.

Eastman filed a lawsuit against the select committee for blocking the release of documents in his possession requested by Congress. According to him, those communications were closed by lawyer-client privilege.

See also  Los Jetas frees two Honduran immigrants abducted in Mexico

The panel argued that under the principle of law known as the Crime and Fraud Exception, privacy information sent from a client to a lawyer would not be included if it was part of furthering or concealing a crime.

The judiciary is investigating the Capitol attack, but has given no public indication that it is considering pursuing a criminal case against Trump.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The crew of the flying fox continues to operate on the boat

March 27, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Migration Colombia: “Irregular migration of various nationalities, including Colombians, has increased in the United States.” | Today’s news

March 26, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

One person has been charged with smuggling 1,700 reptiles

March 25, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

WhatsApp Plus | It says “The app is not installed” | The solution | bug | Applications | APK files | Smart phones | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

March 28, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

A federal judge in California cites Trump’s “high probability” of crimes related to the attack on Capitol Hill | Univision News Politics

March 28, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

Marte and D-backs agree to 5-year extension

March 28, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Mexico earthquake: Check here the latest seismic activity for today, March 28 | Nuclear magnetic resonance | TDEX | the answers

March 28, 2022 Phyllis Ward