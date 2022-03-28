A federal judge in California cites Trump’s “high probability” of crimes related to the attack on Capitol Hill | Univision News Politics

A federal judge ordered Attorney John Eastman on Monday to advise the former president Donald Trump In his strategy of trying to thwart the failed election results to Joe Biden, he sent 100 emails to the congressional inquiry. January 6, 2021 Rebellion.
“Based on the evidence, the court found that President Trump and Dr. Eastman conspiratorially conspired to obstruct the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” Judge David Carter of Central California ruled.
“The illegality of the plan is obvious,” Judge Carter wrote in his ruling. “Our nation was founded on the basis of a peaceful transition of power, and George Washington emulated it by laying down his sword to hold democratic elections. Ignoring this history, President Trump actively campaigned for the Vice President to decide the outcome of the 2020 election alone.
The judge ruled that “President Trump and Dr. Eastman justified the plan with allegations of voter fraud, but President Trump probably knew that rationale was unfounded and therefore the whole plan was illegal.”
Why Congress wants Eastman’s contacts
Eastman has been a key figure in the commission’s investigation into whether the then Vice President Mike Pence had the power to unilaterally reject election votes or delay their counting, writing two bills that could have opened the door for Republicans to vote in state legislatures. Even if more voters vote for Joe Biden for Trump.
Eventually, Pence ignored this advice and was severely reprimanded by legal experts when it was made public last year.
Eastman filed a lawsuit against the select committee for blocking the release of documents in his possession requested by Congress. According to him, those communications were closed by lawyer-client privilege.
The panel argued that under the principle of law known as the Crime and Fraud Exception, privacy information sent from a client to a lawyer would not be included if it was part of furthering or concealing a crime.
The judiciary is investigating the Capitol attack, but has given no public indication that it is considering pursuing a criminal case against Trump.
