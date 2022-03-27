March 27, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The crew of the flying fox continues to operate on the boat

The crew of the flying fox continues to operate on the boat

Winston Hale March 27, 2022 2 min read

Congratulations to the cameras that filmed his presence this Saturday as part of the luxury boat crew. Flying foxIt is anchored in the harbor Santo Domingo.

The crew, always wearing white T-shirts and gray Bermuda type pants, put some kind of adhesive tape in some places on the boat attached to the Russian oligarchy.

In addition, the crew sits on the stairs at the side of the boat, checking their cell phones, and moving from one place to another on the luxury boat. Is said to belong to the boat Entrepreneur Russian Dmitry KamenshikThe owner of Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport, according to Forbes.

Employees of the Directorate General of Customs (DGA) boarded the boat yesterday. Went inside the boat and inspected for about half an hour. There is no information yet about the topics discussed in the conversations with passengers or staff at that location.

The Dominican Port Authority said Flying fox Come Santo Domingo Food, refueling and boat cleaning with a stay plan from La Romana from March 21 to 25.

But after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (HSI or Homeland Security Investigations) it did not sail as planned, and its agents arrived on the boat yesterday.

Imperial Yachts rents the boat for $ 3.5 million a week and can carry up to 25 passengers, according to the company’s website. Born was built by the German shipyard Lursen.

He holds a degree in Social Relations, mentioned in Journalism, at USAS. He has experience working in print and digital newspapers and in the production of radio programs.

See also  Successful Entrepreneurs: These Mexican Immigrants Came With Nothing and Found Successful Tamil Business | Univision News America

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Migration Colombia: “Irregular migration of various nationalities, including Colombians, has increased in the United States.” | Today’s news

March 26, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

One person has been charged with smuggling 1,700 reptiles

March 25, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Trump sued CND in 2016 for linking Hillary Clinton to Russia

March 25, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

4 min read

WhatsApp | How to add a person without dialing their number | Applications | Smart phones | nda | nnni | data

March 27, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The crew of the flying fox continues to operate on the boat

March 27, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Peru vs Paraguay | The numbers are on our side: Learn all the scenarios in Peru for the play-off | Peru team | Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | RMMD DTCC | Total Sports

March 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

A newborn bird abandoned by its flock nests in the hair of a British woman for 84 days

March 27, 2022 Phyllis Ward