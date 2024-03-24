March 24, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Recent Earthquakes in the United States Today, March 23: Timing, Magnitude and Seismicity – Official USGS Report Live | United States Geological Survey | composition

Recent Earthquakes in the United States Today, March 23: Timing, Magnitude and Seismicity – Official USGS Report Live | United States Geological Survey | composition

Winston Hale March 24, 2024 2 min read

Review all of the latest earthquakes recorded today, Saturday, March 23, in states like Alaska, California, Texas, Hawaii, according to an updated report from the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Every day we see, read and hear news about natural phenomena America; Earthquakes are one of the most frequent occurrences in many of its states; Especially in Alaska, California, Texas, Idaho, Nevada, Hawaii; among others. And the North American country is located in a very seismic zone, so the citizens live in constant alert, perhaps, accustomed to the movements of this earth. The fact is that the world knows what is happening in the country, not only because of its importance, but also because, of course, we have one or more relatives living in one of those states.

So, I would like to share with you the official statement The latest aftershocks recorded in the US are confirmed with an interactive map, along with detailed information on earthquakes recorded nationally and affected areas. and warning system . I hope the data I provide you each day will be useful for you to be prepared and alert.

Earthquake in America today, March 23: What was the last earthquake?

Follow along live and find out how to prepare for an earthquake. Below, I present to you the information from the reports:

See also  New findings emerge from investigation into Surfside condo building collapse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Social Security: Beneficiaries and Social Security payment amounts for Wednesday 27 March | composition

March 24, 2024 Winston Hale
3 min read

'Sierra Maestra' attacks people and describes protests in Santiago as 'disgraceful spectacle'

March 23, 2024 Winston Hale
3 min read

“If you're gay in Cuba, you're already an opposition party.”

March 23, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

David Vitelson “hardened” Honduran football in a jeweler's words

March 24, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Israel accepts US 'bridge proposal' on prisoner and hostage exchange and awaits Hamas response, CNN analyst says

March 24, 2024 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Recent Earthquakes in the United States Today, March 23: Timing, Magnitude and Seismicity – Official USGS Report Live | United States Geological Survey | composition

March 24, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

As of this date, Costco will no longer sell food to non-members

March 24, 2024 Zera Pearson