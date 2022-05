The assailant hid in the closet to shoot the officers

22:44 ET (02:44 GMT) was released on Friday, May 27, 2022 Is playing



1:12





01:39 ET (05:39 GMT) Released on Saturday, May 28, 2022













22:57 ET (02:57 GMT) was released on Friday, May 27, 2022





2:49





22:20 ET (02:20 GMT) was released on Friday, May 27, 2022





1:47





22:19 ET (02:19 GMT) Released on Friday, May 27, 2022





2:24





22:08 ET (02:08 GMT) was released on Friday, May 27, 2022





0:50





21:58 ET (01:58 GMT) was released on Friday, May 27, 2022





3:29





21:55 ET (01:55 GMT) was released on Friday, May 27, 2022





1:00





20:01 ET (00:01 GMT) was released on Friday, May 27, 2022





2:47