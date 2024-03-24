March 24, 2024

More Cubans with I-220A are receiving letters from USCIS to seek parole in the United States

Winston Hale March 24, 2024 1 min read

The letters continue to flow to Cubans holding Form I-220A, a document issued after they arrive in the United States.

Beneficiaries are granted parole, which undoubtedly represents a step forward in their immigration situation, immigration attorney Wilfredo Allen confirmed through these letters sent by Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

For Cubans who are in legal limbo due to the nature of the I-220A form, this news represents a ray of hope.

Although no clear methodology has yet been established regarding the criteria USCIS uses to grant parole, Attorney Allen highlighted the importance of this development.

These letters cover various cities, especially in Florida, where large numbers of Cuban immigrants live, especially Miami and Tampa.

Meanwhile, Attorney Allen expects a possible executive resolution this year that could definitively clarify the situation of thousands of Cubans who came to the U.S. and are documented with Form I-220A.

This is very good news and comes at a critical time when many Cubans are awaiting a resolution to their immigration status.

Although there are still some ways to go, the continued arrival of these letters from USCIS gives hope to Islanders seeking permanent residency in the United States.

