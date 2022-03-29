JetBlue will employ 5,000 people in New York

JetBlue announced on Monday that it will hire 5,000 new employees. New YorkThereby seeking to expand the number of daily flights to that city.

Currently, JetBlue operates about 200 flights a day to Big Apple, and expects to increase their demand to 300 a day in the summer.

The project was carried out in conjunction with the mayor New YorkThey called the “labor partnership” with Eric Adams, the mayor.

Reported by A. Press conference Held at JFK International Airport this morning.

The company announced last August that it would maintain its headquarters in the city New York JFK will expand its presence at the airport by creating a new hub near Terminal 5, also known as Terminal 6.

Mayor Eric Adams during a press conference with JetBlue at JFK Airport. (External source)

“You can’t bring down the city New York Or to JetBlue! They employ 5,000 new jobs and are ready to welcome tourists New York. The city is open, ”the mayor wrote in a tweet.

According to the information released NY1The news of the increased hiring comes just months after an airline spokesman said it was considering moving its headquarters from Long Island to Florida.

“Our economy is grounded. Govt has destroyed us, convincing us that there is no real recovery. But you know, I know, those who have traveled abroad or traveled to visit their loved ones or friends, they know that first impression is the best.”Eric AdamsNew York Mayor“

“It’s not just time to get a job: it’s time for our economy to fly again, so we can turn our city around and show the country how flexible we are,” he added. “So we need them, we need them,” the mayor continued.

Monday’s recruitment event at JetBlue’s hangar at JFK Airport facilitated on – site interviews and conditional recruitment of a wide variety of candidates for various positions based on JetBlue’s performance. New York.

You can not keep New York City or Jet Blue Under! They are hiring 5,000 new jobs and are ready to welcome tourists back to NYC. The city is open. Book your flight today! pic.twitter.com/kdsyI5FhAV – NYC Mayor’s Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) March 28, 2022

There are vacancies for airport operations, ground operations, technical operations, onboard, information technology and other support center functions.

For more information on these jobs and jobs on JetBlue, visit the following link jetblue.com/careers.