A bride-to-be dies after undergoing breast augmentation surgery to make the dress fit her

A tragedy occurred a few days before a couple in Italy celebrated their wedding, after the bride died after undergoing plastic surgery to enlarge her breasts. And all because she wanted the dress to fit “perfectly” for that special day.

The bride was identified as Alicia Neposo, 21 years old, any I had the illusion that I would get married in a short dress; However, she was not completely convinced, as she thought her breasts were small. Although that wasn’t entirely true, she chose to say the aesthetic procedure.

Her family and even her fiancé, Mario Lucchesi (22 years old), did not agree with Alicia about the operation. Despite this, they respected his decision, never imagining the consequences it might entail.

Alicia underwent surgery on September 11 On the same day, I was discharged from the hospital. Everything was going so well After 7 days, this bride began to suffer from high temperature, fatigue, cough, weakness, and digestive problems.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where doctors discovered that she was in critical condition, apparently due to a serious lung infection. Unfortunately, he died hours later.

Although the case is still under investigation, everything seems to indicate that the sepsis was caused by malpractice during surgery.

Read on:

* A fire at a wedding in Iraq leaves nearly 100 dead

* A wedding in Spain ends in tragedy: 40 guests were poisoned at the wedding banquet and the bride’s grandmother died

* The groom died hours after his wedding; He was electrocuted in a swimming pool