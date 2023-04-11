April 11, 2023

A 78-year-old woman was arrested for robbing a bank for the third time in her life

April 11, 2023
  • Brandon Drennan
  • BBC News, Wash.

image source, Pleasant Hill, Missouri Police Department

Authorities arrested Bonnie Cooch, 78, for the bank robbery, the third robbery of her career.

When police arrested a 78-year-old woman in the US state of Missouri for robbing a bank, they learned that the woman had previously been prosecuted for attempting to do the same at two other banks.

Authorities say Bonnie Gooch entered the bank branch He sent the teller a note demanding thousands of dollars in cash.

Before going – Robbery “Thank you, sorry, I didn’t mean to scare you,” he gave her another note..

Now Gooch is in jail, and You must post a $25,000 bond.

