A 78-year-old woman was arrested for robbing a bank for the third time in her life

Brandon Drennan

BBC News, Wash.

6 hours

image source, Pleasant Hill, Missouri Police Department title, Authorities arrested Bonnie Cooch, 78, for the bank robbery, the third robbery of her career.

When police arrested a 78-year-old woman in the US state of Missouri for robbing a bank, they learned that the woman had previously been prosecuted for attempting to do the same at two other banks.

Authorities say Bonnie Gooch entered the bank branch He sent the teller a note demanding thousands of dollars in cash.

Before going – Robbery “Thank you, sorry, I didn’t mean to scare you,” he gave her another note..

Now Gooch is in jail, and You must post a $25,000 bond.

Robbery

According to official testimony accessed by a local newspaper Kansas City StarGooch entered the headquarters of Gobert Financial Bank on April 5, wearing a black N95 mask, black sunglasses and plastic gloves.

Later, he sent a note to the cashier: “I need 13,000 small bills,” documents seen by the newspaper say.

Lawyers at one point, Gooch was caught on surveillance cameras banging on the counter and demanding immediate cash..

Afterward, he is seen driving in his Buick Enclave, with a handicapped parking permit displayed.

“Theft is in Progress”

Prosecutors say police officers responded to a “burglary in progress” alarm and quickly arrived at the scene.

In his car, Gooch was found lying on the floor of the vehicle with a strong odor of alcohol.

They arrested her and They accused her of a crime crime Robbery or attempted robbery of a financial institution.

“When the officers first approached him, they were a little confused … the person who got out of the car was a little older lady,” said Pleasant Hill Police Chief Tommy Wright. Kansas City Star. “First of allWe’re not sure we have the right person.”.

However, this isn’t the first run-in with the Gooch Act.

Background

Cooch already has two prior convictions: One for a robbery in California in 1977 and another for a bank robbery in 2020.In it he allegedly handed the cashier a birthday card that read “This is a robbery.”

His trial for the 2020 robbery ended in November 2021.

Wright said Gooch had no “diagnosed illnesses,” but because of his age, the department is trying to determine if any underlying health factors may have contributed to the incident.