At least one dead and three injured in shooting outside a funeral home in Washington, D.C.

A report on a shooting at a funeral home in Washington DC



One person died and three others were injured. A shooting outside a funeral home in Northeast Washington followed Tuesday afternoon, DC police said.

According to The Washington PostThe shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near the Stewart Funeral Home in the 4000 block of Benning Road, though police did not immediately say if the business was related.

City Police Chief, Robert Counte, At a press conference, an officer nearby said he heard the gunshots and found it Four adults were shot. One died, he confirmed, while the other three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the individuals were intentionally targeted, but police don’t know why. said He had just completed a funeral At 12:17 p.m., a member of the police department in the area heard gunshots and called nearby.

“It is unfortunate that someone would be ashamed to do such an act, let alone at a funeral. How low can you be to target others at a funeral? he said.

DC Police tweet

The officer who responded to the shooting was stationed nearby at the request of grieving families at the funeral, Contey said.

DC police are looking A green vehicle The shooter reportedly fled the scene and warned the public to call 911.

“At this point, it appears that many of the people in the block were specifically targeted. We don’t know why. We don’t know why these people were targeted, more or less why they were targeted at the funeral. We don’t understand that. We’re asking for the community’s help,” Condee added.

“There does not appear to have been a gunfight. It appears that these four men were near the sidewalk here and were hit by gunfire from the suspect or suspects.

“The funeral is over. People were milling around when the shooting happened. And We are trying to find out who fired the shots at the end of the funeral”.

News in development…

Continue reading:

They arrested a man who ran over several people with a truck in New York: at least five people were injured

3 killed in shooting in Washington: In the last 48 hours, more than 20 people have already attacked with weapons in the United States.

Six people, including a 6-month-old baby and his 17-year-old mother, were killed in a shooting in California.