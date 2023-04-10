Breaking news and live coverage of the shooting in Louisville, Kentucky: dead, injured and more

At least four people were killed and eight others injured in a shooting at the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky.

Here’s everything you need to know so far:

At least four people died and eight were injured: At least four people died and at least eight were injured, police said during a press conference on Monday. Of at least eight people taken to hospital, two are in critical condition. Police are in the process of identifying the victims.

Police officers also fired: At least two police officers were shot and killed in an exchange with a gunman, Louisville Metropolitan Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said, and one police officer is currently in surgery.

Attacker: The assailant is dead. Police believe the “lone shooter” has “bank connections.” As officers worked to establish that connection, it appeared he was a former bank employee, police said.

Police confronted the assailant: Police responded within three minutes of the call this morning and found the suspect “almost immediately,” Humphrey said. It is further reported that the police exchanged fire with the assailant and he died on the spot. Police are investigating whether the attacker died of gunshot wounds or self-inflicted injuries.

What state officials say: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said two close friends were killed and another was injured in the shooting. The governor also said that the bank where the shooting took place was his bank. Separately, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg called for prayers “for those fighting for their lives,” and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he was “devastated” to learn of the shooting. President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, and more details will be shared later, the White House said.