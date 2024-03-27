7 reasons to install iOS 17.4 on your iPhone if you haven't already

We convince you to install iOS 17.4 for 7 important reasons, including security reasons, emojis, and alternative stores in the EU

Reasons to install iOS 17.4 on your iPhone

Those from Cupertino released iOS 17.4 a few weeks ago and recently iOS 17.4.1 where they have resolved the details and corrected the bugs seen in the previous version. as, iOS 17.4 is one of the great releases of iOS 17 and in the European Union it was accompanied by a revolution Thanks to the Digital Markets Act. Surely if you are reading this it is because you have not yet updated to the latest version. Today we will convince you with 7 reasons to install it.

Important security solutions

While it's true that when Apple releases supplemental security updates, they can be installed even if you don't have the latest version of iOS, it's important that you can take full advantage of that update. The issues that iOS 17.4 solves are related to the iPhone corewhich is the core of the iOS operating system RtkitIt's the operating system that runs on the iPhone and Apple Watch and also includes AirPods.

Whenever Apple updates its operating system versions in terms of security, it is recommended to do so. A malicious user can evade kernel protection and hack your device without being able to save it.

New emojis

On the cuter side, Apple has released new emojis. In total, there are 118 emojis taking into account the differences in color and appearanceIn addition, we have 6 people emojis with instructions, 4 familiar emojis and 6 new emojis with all their expressions: mushroom, broken chain, phoenix, coil, and two heads that move vertically and horizontally. If you don't have iOS 17.4 installed, they can send you one of these emojis and your iPhone won't recognize it.

Podcast fans now have transcripts

Wow, Apple has made an effort to complement great experiences in its mobile operating system. Just like with Apple Music, Apple Podcasts adds transcription support for your favorite podcasts. These transcriptions are generated automatically and the text will be highlighted to match what is being heard.

As it happens in Apple Music, You can touch any text and the audio will jump to that moment. You can also search for a specific part using the search function. It is compatible with podcasts in Spanish, English, French, and German.

More information about the iPhone 15 battery

This is great news for iPhone 15 users as they will be able to see more information about their device's battery. Now you can see How many courses have you done? And the first time it was used. Unfortunately this is not available for older models.

Those from Cupertino promised better battery control and they deliver Claiming that it works much better than previous versions of the iPhone. This is because iPhone 15 batteries will retain 80% of their original capacity after 1,000 full charging cycles.much higher than the 500 in the iPhone 14 and previous models.

Protection against device theft

Since iOS 17.3, Cupertino has introduced an interesting anti-theft mechanism. Now with iOS 17.4 there is an improvement in security regarding the delay of changes made in this section. If your iPhone detects a location far away from where you're usually locatedFor example at home or in frequently visited places, The hacker will have to wait before making changes such as password or Apple ID information.

This greatly helps the user who may be a victim of theft, especially in cases where we can locate and trace the iPhone.

Improve music recognition

Do you use Shazam on your iPhone? For several versions of iOS, Music recognition is great because it now works locally. If you find an interesting song being played on the street or on the radio, now You can instantly save these songs to your Apple Music libraryOne point less for Spotify if you use an iPhone.

The version that changed the history of iOS in the EU

As we mentioned at the beginning of this article, iOS 17.4 broke history at Apple as users in the EU will be able to get alternative app markets, i.e. The App Store will no longer be the exclusive provider of apps on the iPhone. Choosing the default browser is another fact of this change.

You can also use an alternative digital wallet to Apple PayOther apps compatible with contactless payments will be able to use the iPhone's NFC chip. In this post we review all the important changes coming. Web apps are also confirmed after indicating that they will be removed.