When is it released and how do I get the Android game for free?

We give you all the details about the next chapter of Poppy Playtime, in addition, you can check out the complete guide to installing the free video game.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 is one of the most anticipated video games for fans of the genre, who want to know what new things are being prepared in the game factory. Want to check out all the details and when its release date will be? In the following note we share what you need to know.

Released in 2021Poppy Playtime has managed to stand out in the gaming field Survival horror. Today we will focus on providing information about the new part of this series: Poppy Playtime Chapter 4. Below, details about the release date and the innovations that this terrifying narrative brings will be presented.

When is Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 released?

Currently, the exact release date of Chapter 4 of Poppy playtime Not announced yet. However, based on the release pattern of previous chapters, it is likely that this new episode or installment will be available in the first months of 2025.

Characters that will appear in the Poppy Playtime chapter

For Poppy Playtime Chapter 4, Boxy Boo He aims to be the prime candidate to become the new villain of the video game in its fourth edition. The prototype will still be the protagonist. However, there's also the possibility that a new toy will be introduced as the new antagonist and it could be scarier than you imagine.

Moreover, there is a strong rumor that Ollie will return in the next installment. What do you think that? Stay tuned for more details about this new fourth chapter of Poppy playtime.

How to get Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 for free?

It's still too early to get Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 APK FreeSo I will leave you the previous version, Poppy Play Chapter 3 It is available now and you can download it at no cost.