A solar eclipse puts mobile phone use on alert on April 8

As we approach April 8, the date on which… Solar eclipseStates along the way in North America are preparing for the astronomical event with greater anticipation.

This phenomenon, which will generate the darkest periods during the day, has sparked a series of warnings and precautions by the authorities. Among the concerns highlighted is the potential impact of… Cellular networks current, which can pose a challenge for communication during the event.

Alert cell phones during a solar eclipse

the New York State Police I issued an alert to coordinate efforts with other state and federal agencies to address the potential increase in visitors to the area. Using the 2017 solar eclipse experience as a reference, where some areas saw a significant increase in population, crowds are expected to be large.

In addition to the implications for transportation and emergency services, there is a warning about the possibility of increasing the burden on the vehicle Cellular networksWhich may affect the communication skills of event attendees.

In the face of this scenario, we advise citizens to be prepared and carry their belongings mobile phones Bring extra chargers, as well as stock up on fuel and essential supplies in advance. In an effort to ensure safety and order during the eclipse, measures such as towing stranded electric cars will be implemented.

With a total path that includes several states United Statefrom Texas to MainePeriods of maximum darkness are expected to last up to 4 minutes and 27 seconds, providing a unique spectacle for those who find themselves in its path.

The solar eclipse on April 8 can only be seen in some places in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The authorities recommend that in order to take care of visual health, it is necessary not to look directly at the eclipse and to only use glasses certified according to the ISO 12312-2 standard.

Path of a solar eclipse

NASA stated that the first place in the North American continent, where overall Solar eclipse It will be on the Mexican Pacific coast, around 11:07 a.m. PT.

in Mexico The eclipse will pass through: Aguascalientes (Aguascalientes), Baja California (Mexicali), Chiapas (Tuxtla Gutierrez), Chihuahua (Chihuahua), Mexico City, Colima (Colima), Durango (Durango), Guanajuato (Guanajuato), Guerrero (Chilpancingo). Hidalgo (Pachuca de Soto), Jalisco (Guadalajara), Mexico (Toluca), Michoacan (Morelia), Morelos (Cuernavaca), Nayarit (Tepec), Nuevo León (Monterrey), Oaxaca (Oaxaca), Puebla (Puebla), Queretaro ( Santiago de Queretaro), Quintana Roo (Chetumal), San Luis Potosi (San Luis Potosi), Sinaloa (Culiacán), Sonora (Hermosillo), Tabasco (Villa Hermosa), Tamaulipas (Ciudad Victoria), Tlaxcala (Tlaxcala), Veracruz (Xalapa ), Yucatan (Mérida), and Zacatecas (Zacatecas).

in United State The shadow of the eclipse will enter Texas and then pass through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Finally in CanadaThe last part of the eclipse will be in southern Ontario and continue through Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton.





Leonardo Schwartz

Useful tips during a solar eclipse

he Solar eclipse The kidney on April 8 promises to be a spectacular event that will attract the attention of people along the path of the kidney. To ensure a safe and memorable experience, the authorities offer some practical advice.

Prepare your equipment: Make sure your mobile phone is fully charged and bring extra chargers to maintain connectivity during the event.

Stock up in advance: Fuel up the day before the eclipse and carry extra food and water in your car to handle any eventuality.

Plan your route: Anticipate potential traffic congestion to reach your destination with peace of mind.

Avoid using short-range electric vehicles: If you are traveling long distances, avoid using electric cars whose battery may die during the eclipse.

Respect the instructions of the authorities: Follow the instructions of the local authorities and emergency services to ensure your safety and the safety of others during the event.

Protect your eyes: Use approved eclipse lenses to look directly at the sun and protect your eyes from potential damage.