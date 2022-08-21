10 Warning Signs That You Have Been a Victim of a Lottery Scam

Of the most profitable business, undoubtedly, everything related to the lottery, So players are not exempt from becoming a victim of crime and, above all, falling into the hands of scammers, who with their skills can get a lot of money using deceptive tricks.

Regular lottery players may know very well how the systems work; however, Those who are not ordinary gamblers will likely not master the subject and easily fall into a scam.

It is common for you to receive a phone call, email, text message, WhatsApp or anything written in the mail telling you that you have won a lottery, the prize for which could be cash or an item of value, something that initially you do not is common.

But, how can I tell if any of this is real or just a scammer who wants to scam you? Here are some tips offered by the Federal Trade Commission Until you learn to distinguish if you are a victim of the underworld.

10 things you should know to avoid becoming a victim of a lottery scam

1) Pay to get the prize. It is the most classic scam that happens. All lottery prizes are awarded for free, so no company charges you shipping or processing fees. If you are asked to pay by transferring money, sending cash, or paying with gift cards or cryptocurrency for your prize, do not do so. These payments are used by fraudsters because it is difficult to trace who the money went to. It is almost impossible to get your money back.

2) They ask you to pay to increase your chances of winning. Winning the lottery is a matter of chanceso no one can guarantee you with a fee that you will be a winner.

3) Provide your financial information. Official lottery companies do not ask winners for their bank accounts or their credit card numbers so they can claim their prizes.

4) Scammers pretend to be government persons. You may receive calls from people who appear to work for government agencies and even impersonate Federal Trade Commission employees. The truth is No one from the government will contact you to inform you that you have won the lottery They will ask you for a little money to be able to pay you the prize.

5) They will use common organization names. You may receive letters, emails, or calls that appear to be from a state lottery office or from recognized companies that conduct lottery operations; What you should know is that none of them will ask you for money up front so that they can pay you a prize. If you have doubts, it is best to contact the company directly to see if the incoming messages or calls are real.

6) Calls or messages for personal information. It is possible to receive emails or messages inviting you to enter a link where you must register your details in order to deliver an item, such as iPads or theoretically won cars in a sweepstakes. In the same way, you are encouraged not to respond to any of these forms because it could be malware.

7) Crooks They’ll make you think you’re the only lottery winner. They may send you a message or email telling you that you are the only grand prize winner. If your letter arrived in the mail, check the postage stamp on the envelope or postcard. If your ‘notice’ was sent by mass mail, this means that many other people have received the same notification as well. For other types of messages, check the internet to see if others have reported receiving the same message.

8) You are notified that you have won a lottery abroad or have been invited to participate in one. It is almost certainly so Messages about a foreign lottery come from a scammer, which is a bad idea reply. First, it is illegal for US citizens to play a foreign lottery, and secondly, if you buy a foreign lottery ticket, you are very likely to be scammed.

9) They pressure you to act immediately to get your reward. Most scammers will tell you that your lottery prize is a limited time offer, so you must act fast to get the prize. This is with the idea that you are not analyzing the situation and acting on impulsiveness.

10) You receive a check and you are asked to pay some money back. It’s a system of fake checks and if they fall out, it can take the bank several weeks to figure out that’s the case. In the meantime, the bank has to provide the money, so it looks like the money is in your account. But once the bank finds out that the check is fake, it will want the money back.

If you’re not sure there’s a contest or if the company sent you a prize notification, search the internet to see if you can find anything about it. Spell the name out with phrases such as “review,” “complaint,” or “deception.”

What to do if you fall into the hands of a lottery scammer

1) Report it to the FTC at .ftc.gov . fraud report

2) You can also contact your state attorney general and your local consumer protection office.

3) If the prize promotion arrives by mail, report it Postal Inspection Service.

4) If you believe you have provided personal information to a fraudster, visit IdentityTheft.gov Find out what steps you can take to protect your identity.

5) Tell your friends and family. You can help them avoid being scammed.

It may interest you:

* Scammers in the US impersonate a Powerball Millionaire to steal confidential information via Facebook and emails

* 4 tips from a lottery expert to get money with a ticket that didn’t win the jackpot

* He won $17 million in the lottery and claimed he made 3 big mistakes with his prize