7 Mexican Dishes You Must Try This September

We are just a few days away from welcoming you September; The Month The country that brings wealth Mexican dishes Which can be enjoyed with the whole family in the framework of Independence Cry. This season, it is customary to prepare delicious recipes that enhance Mexican cuisine thanks to its flavor and even the way it is presented.

Celebrating Mexico’s Independence Anniversary is also a time to gather the family and enjoy a delicious feast in the Mexican style in green, white and red hues, unique flavors or touches that summon the best gastronomic arts.

To start getting along with Septemberwe will share with you Seven Mexican Dishes You Must Try During this beautiful season of full Mexican pride and elevation of our country’s name through one of the biggest elements it has; Gastronomy.

Chili’s on Nogada

The Chili’s on Nogada It should be on the table by law while celebrating national holidays, because it is one of the most awaited recipes of the season that pleases not only with its unique taste but also that beautiful presentation in the colors of the flag.

secrets

Some types with all their accessories and very Mexican style can be the appetizer that you must try during September. Go practice the homemade recipe of these chicken dumplings.

Toast Tinga

Tostadas de tinga or de pata, also with picadillo, are perfect for making a very tasty Mexican soup for the family. Please everyone with some delicious toast.

tamales

On national holidays, they are also a classic that can even accompany their glass of strawberry atole or a drink that perfectly complements it.

BUZZUL

Enjoy it in green, white and red, and enjoy the colors you like best with chicken or pork, pozole should never be missed from dinner on September 15 because so many people love it and it is one of the recipes that evokes Mexican gastronomy.

Here we leave you a link to a recipe for Prepare the traditional red pozzol with pork.

Bambazos

Pambazos are a traditional mexican appetizer that is also considered a garnachera recipe and being the standard of our gastronomy, enjoy it at September It must be a real imitation.

taco

You can’t miss the tacos September (or for any celebration) they can be tacos al pastor, suadero, longaneza, campanos, enjoy them in the version you like the most and with the whole family.

just this one 7 Mexican Dishes You Must Try This September, we encourage you to set it up and shout with pride; “Mexico is alive long!”. Say hello to Month A homeland with its own preparations worthy of Mexican cuisine.