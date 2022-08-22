Zelensky warns that Russia may do something “cruel” on Independence Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Saturday that next week, when his country celebrates Independence Day on August 24, Russia may try to do something “especially cruel”.

In his regular nightly speech, Zelensky said that next week “is very important for all of us, and for our country. The day of our flag, our independence day is coming. The commemoration of the veterans of Ukraine’s freedom in the future.” by official media.

However, he warned, “we must realize that this week Russia may try to do something particularly unpleasant, something particularly cruel,” noting that it would be “as in any other week during these six months, Russia did the same thing all together.” Time: disgusting and cruel.”

Zelensky denounced that one of “the main tasks of the enemy is to humiliate us Ukrainians, to diminish our capabilities and our heroes, to sow despair and fear, and to sow conflict.”

And the president added that this year is “really special”, considering that “you can literally feel in the atmosphere of Crimea that the occupation there is temporary and that Ukraine is returning.