Abenader endorses Joel Santos Echavarria as Minister of the Presidency

President Luis Abenader removed the temporary title and was officially appointed Joel Santos Echavarria, Minister of the Presidency.

The appointment was made by Decree 481-22, which in its Article 2 clarifies the repeal of Article 1 of Decree 324-20, dated August 16, 2020, as well as Article 1 of Decree 378-22, dated July 11, 2022.

It is reported that on Monday, July 11, Santos Echavarria was appointed as interim minister, after that Lisandro Macarola will take a vacation From his jobs, in the midst of a legal scandal involving his son and his companies, a summons is made against him for alleged links in the Medusa corruption case.

Until then, Joel Santos was Managing Director of AFP Reservas and an advisor to the Executive Branch on tourism matters; He has also been president of the National Association of Hotels and Restaurants (Asonahores) and the National Association of Young Entrepreneurs (ANJE).

He was also a PUCMM Professor of Economics and Finance for 10 years, and Facilitator of the graduate program in corporate finance. He also holds the position of head of the Central Securities Depository (Cevaldom).