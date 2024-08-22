Zelensky travels to Kursk border as push into Russian territory advances: ‘Another city under Ukrainian control’

Ukraine’s Zelensky visits border area near Russian incursion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday he had traveled to the country’s northeastern border region, where Kyiv forces have carried out a major cross-border offensive in Russia’s Kursk region, touting the capture of a Russian village.

The Ukrainian leader said he did so. He met his commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrsky.This came during a visit to the Sumy region, more than two weeks after Ukraine surprised Russia by crossing the border with thousands of soldiers.

Zelensky posted a video of himself shaking hands with and hugging Syrsky. The operation in the Kursk region gave a An important morale boost To the Ukrainian army after months of slow and steady Russian advances in the east.

In a statement accompanying the video, Zelensky wrote that there had been a decrease in shelling and civilian casualties in the Sumy region since the Kursk operation.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces said Russian forces carried out the attack on Tuesday alone. 66 shots in this areaPokrovsk is a key supply point for the front, so its loss would be a symbolic and logistical blow to Kiev.

“We understand the enemy’s steps and have become stronger,” Zelensky said in an afternoon address to the nation, in which he conveyed to citizens the latest reports from the Chief of the General Staff. Oleksandr Syrsky“It is very important that our partners fulfill their commitments… It is fundamental to our defense,” he added, in a clear reference to international allies.

The President also highlighted the progress made in the Kursk region, which includes strengthening control over the occupied territories and “Continue to fill the drainage box”, It’s a euphemism for captives that Zelensky hopes to use in future deals with Russia.

Aside from donations of military equipment, Zelensky also hopes to make progress on the G7 commitment to lend to Ukraine. 50 billion dollars Coming from Russian assets frozen after sanctions.

A drone view shows smoke rising after one of the attacks that Ukrainian special forces say was on the floating gangways over the Seim River, near Glushkovo, Kursk region, Russia, in this still image from video obtained on Aug. 21, 2024. Forces/Handout via Reuters

According to the Ukrainian president, “there were many political statements” by foreign partners, but Kiev needs A “real mechanism” to put promises into action. “We need the aggressor’s assets to get real defensive assistance,” he warned, since “the discussions have gone on for a very long time.”

(With information from Reuters, EP and EFE)