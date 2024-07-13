Zelensky met with actor Matthew McConaughey and made a specific request

President of Ukraine Volodymyr ZelenskyMet the actor in America Matthew McConaugheyHe asked for support for the fund-raising platform that funds projects in the fields of security, humanitarian aid, demining, medical aid, reconstruction or education and science.

Zelensky and Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska, who visited Utah after attending a NATO summit in Washington, met the actor and his wife Kamila Alves, the Ukrainian presidency said.

At the meeting, Zelensky highlighted the importance of focusing on Ukraine and thanked the American star for his efforts and support.

The president invited McConaughey to support the UNITED24 fundraising platform, which was created in May 2022 and has already raised nearly $662 million from 110 countries for a hundred projects.

On stage are many ambassadors, including Hollywood actors like Hilary Swank, Liev Schreiber and Misha Collins, singers like Barbra Streisand, billionaires like Richard Branson, chefs like Jose Andres and astronauts like Scott Kelly. UNITED24.

All donated funds are transferred to the official accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine, and donations are distributed to various ministries, including defense, health, regions and infrastructure development, economy, and education and science. Specific projects must be completed.

Zelensky spoke with McConaughey and his wife about the battlefield and the situation on the battlefield, particularly in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, which faces constant Russian aerial bombardment and ground attacks.

The Ukrainian head of state also highlighted the Ukrainian vision of achieving a just peace based on its peace formula.

