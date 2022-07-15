Yuli Jouriel Houston puts on the board against the angels – SwingComplete

By Robiel Vega / @robielcuba87

When we are already in the middle of the season, Yuli Guriel He doesn’t show positive numbers to attack, which is very dangerous because at the age of 38 and living the last year of his contract with the Astros, it would put him in a very complicated free agency.

After winning 12 of their last 15 games, the Astros have faced the Angels, a team they have beaten nine times this year but started strong, scoring three runs at the bottom of the second half.

At the top of the fourth inning, with the bout against 3×0, Kyle Tucker opened the entrance to Kamar by Japanese superstar Shuhei Ohtani and after a failed turn by Alex Bergman, he managed to steal the second base, a vital feat in achieving the race.

With a man in second and one, Yuli Gouriel was able to count two and two and before a straight shot over 98 miles into the high zone the man from Sancti Spiritus managed to push the ball towards the opposite. A hard-rolling band opened the board doors to Tucker, who scored without difficulty.

For Yulesky, it was his 26th RBI of the season and 408th of his career, in addition, he achieved his 801st career run, putting himself eight away from the Yasmane Grandale equation in the historic 23rd place among the Cubans. As for push-ups, he was seven times short of the Jassel Puig equation, exactly the same 23rd.

As of this note closing, the engagement was going 3×1 in favor of the Angels at the bottom of the fourth inning, while Yulieski Gurriel was 2-1, on strike, leaving a .231/.282/.386/.668 offensive line (AVE/OBP/ SLG / OPS).

