July 15, 2022

Yuli Jouriel Houston puts on the board against the angels – SwingComplete

Cassandra Curtis July 15, 2022 2 min read

By Robiel Vega / @robielcuba87

When we are already in the middle of the season, Yuli Guriel He doesn’t show positive numbers to attack, which is very dangerous because at the age of 38 and living the last year of his contract with the Astros, it would put him in a very complicated free agency.

After winning 12 of their last 15 games, the Astros have faced the Angels, a team they have beaten nine times this year but started strong, scoring three runs at the bottom of the second half.

It might interest you Decide the Match: Gurriel Jr. FEAT in Toronto after 653 days

At the top of the fourth inning, with the bout against 3×0, Kyle Tucker opened the entrance to Kamar by Japanese superstar Shuhei Ohtani and after a failed turn by Alex Bergman, he managed to steal the second base, a vital feat in achieving the race.

With a man in second and one, Yuli Gouriel was able to count two and two and before a straight shot over 98 miles into the high zone the man from Sancti Spiritus managed to push the ball towards the opposite. A hard-rolling band opened the board doors to Tucker, who scored without difficulty.

It might interest you Out or Still?: Yuli Gouriel and Odorizi Raising Bolt and Reaffirming

For Yulesky, it was his 26th RBI of the season and 408th of his career, in addition, he achieved his 801st career run, putting himself eight away from the Yasmane Grandale equation in the historic 23rd place among the Cubans. As for push-ups, he was seven times short of the Jassel Puig equation, exactly the same 23rd.

See also  Joan Laporta has finally made it clear whether or not Messi will return to Barcelona next season

As of this note closing, the engagement was going 3×1 in favor of the Angels at the bottom of the fourth inning, while Yulieski Gurriel was 2-1, on strike, leaving a .231/.282/.386/.668 offensive line (AVE/OBP/ SLG / OPS).

Without further ado, enjoy the hit and remember that you can review all videos of Cuban baseball players by following this link.

