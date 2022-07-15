Huge booster! America found its luxury suite after signing a great performance

The Eagles made a great squad for the 2022 opener, proof of that was the performance of one of the reinforcements.

Little by little the weddings return to Americasince then after a draw and a defeat in the first two days of Inaugural Championship 2022Against Toluca, Fernando Ortiz’s team managed to clear the fork with Painful victory at the last minute.

It should be noted that the Eagles insisted throughout the match in order to get the three points. Not controversial Alvaro Fidalgo disallowed the goal He avoided the first win in the competition, but the one who outperformed the rest was someone recently He arrived as reinforcement and there were no high expectations from him.

it’s about Jürgen DamWorld Health Organization He came as a substitute in the second half And Tanu Ortiz showed that he could be Disgusting When things turn gray the creamy blue set.

Against the Red Devils, the 29-year-old winger completed five out of six passes; Make six centers. he had 100% dribbling efficacy. She won four out of six ground duels; All in just over 26 minutes.

This is how internal competition is starting to generate interest in America. Now is the time for Jurgen to impress the coaching staff even more two games friendly in the United States (Chelsea and Real Madrid) and later returns to Liga MX to face Xolos de Tijuana.

