You will never see him this way again in your life

Comet C/2023 Tsuchenshan-Atlas, popularly known as “Comet of the Century” It will come close land This weekend, saving A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to observe it.

according to Alfred RosenbergAstrophysicist at the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands (IAC), this will be a celestial phenomenon Visible for the second and final time. From sunset on Saturday, the comet will begin to appear, although the best days to admire its majesty will be on… Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday Next week when Your tail will be more impressive.

What is the best day to observe the Comet of the Century in Spain?

During its previous appearance, from September 27 to 29, comet C/2023 Tuchinshan-ATLAS could be observed looking east at dawn. However, after passing through perihelion, The comet is approaching Earthand It will be visible again once the sun’s brightness stops interfering.

Alfred Rosenberg, from the Institute of Astrophysics in the Canary Islands, explains this It will be difficult to see on Saturday because of its long, faint tailOn Sunday, he will provide 15 minutes of observation. This time will be extended by 15 minutes every day, up to It is best seen between Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tips for observing and photographing Comet of the Century

Alfred Rosenberg suggests this Use binoculars “Highly recommended” for a better experience when monitoring Comet C/2023 Tsuchenshan-Atlas. The brightness of this celestial phenomenon increased due to its proximity to the sun, which carried its tail, which gives it A more dramatic and “shaggy” look. Although it was initially exaggerated by calling it a “Comet of the Century” It has remained a unique opportunity ever since It will never again be visible from Earth.

To maximize your viewing experience and get good images, Rosenberg recommends paying attention to the following aspects:

Use of binoculars : Significantly improves the visibility of the comet and its tail.

: Significantly improves the visibility of the comet and its tail. Ideal dates: October 19 and 20 are the ideal days to take the best photos.

October 19 and 20 are the ideal days to take the best photos. Climatic conditions : Clear skies are essential to enjoy the best view.

: Clear skies are essential to enjoy the best view. The moon shines: After the full moon on October 17, the vision will be clearer.

October 12 will be the date on which the comet will reach its closest point to Earth, about 70 million kilometers away.