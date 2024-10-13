You represent the great hope for change





On Saturday, October 12, the leader of the Democratic Opposition, María Corina Machado, sent a message of support and appreciation to Venezuelan teachers and professors.

In an audio clip, Machado highlighted the work of teachers in the country’s educational crisis: “Dear Venezuelan teachers, you represent the great hope for the profound change that Venezuela urgently needs.”

In this sense, he highlighted the dedication and advocacy of teachers who protected children and young people from a system that seeks to change the history and values ​​of the country. “I have suffered the onslaught of a system that knows that without education there is no freedom.”

Despite challenges, such as low salaries and lack of social security, teachers have maintained their commitment to education. “You have been the emotional and spiritual support to our children and their parents.”

Machado stressed the importance of teachers in Venezuelan society and their role in building a better future. “Venezuela needs them firmly and organized. In the emerging new Venezuela, teachers will be the backbone of society.

Finally, the leader of Fenty Venezuela expressed her confidence in the future and the change that Venezuela needs. “The future is near, and with God’s help, we will reach the end.”