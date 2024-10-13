October 13, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

You represent the great hope for change

You represent the great hope for change

Phyllis Ward October 13, 2024 2 min read


Evie

On Saturday, October 12, the leader of the Democratic Opposition, María Corina Machado, sent a message of support and appreciation to Venezuelan teachers and professors.

lapatilla.com

In an audio clip, Machado highlighted the work of teachers in the country’s educational crisis: “Dear Venezuelan teachers, you represent the great hope for the profound change that Venezuela urgently needs.”

In this sense, he highlighted the dedication and advocacy of teachers who protected children and young people from a system that seeks to change the history and values ​​of the country. “I have suffered the onslaught of a system that knows that without education there is no freedom.”

Despite challenges, such as low salaries and lack of social security, teachers have maintained their commitment to education. “You have been the emotional and spiritual support to our children and their parents.”

Machado stressed the importance of teachers in Venezuelan society and their role in building a better future. “Venezuela needs them firmly and organized. In the emerging new Venezuela, teachers will be the backbone of society.

Finally, the leader of Fenty Venezuela expressed her confidence in the future and the change that Venezuela needs. “The future is near, and with God’s help, we will reach the end.”

See also  India bans Mother Teresa's missionaries from receiving foreign money

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

“There was no discovery,” Pietro says. “People in America already knew each other.”
2 min read

“There was no discovery,” Pietro says. “People in America already knew each other.”

October 13, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Mount Everest: They find the foot of a legendary mountaineer who disappeared 100 years ago
5 min read

Mount Everest: They find the foot of a legendary mountaineer who disappeared 100 years ago

October 12, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Maria Corina on receiving Edmundo Gonzalez in Portugal: It is a very important step
2 min read

Maria Corina on receiving Edmundo Gonzalez in Portugal: It is a very important step

October 11, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

They weigh in with appreciations and special mentions for Formosa students at the National Science Fair – Agenfor
2 min read

They weigh in with appreciations and special mentions for Formosa students at the National Science Fair – Agenfor

October 13, 2024 Zera Pearson
Mexico vs. Valencia: Equal qualifications
4 min read

Mexico vs. Valencia: Equal qualifications

October 13, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
A massive amount of data has been leaked from Game Freak • Pokémon Center games
2 min read

A massive amount of data has been leaked from Game Freak • Pokémon Center games

October 13, 2024 Roger Rehbein
You represent the great hope for change
1 min read

You represent the great hope for change

October 13, 2024 Phyllis Ward