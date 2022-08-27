You must be careful that your clutch has a longer useful life

The clutch is a system that allows both the transmission of power and the interruption of its transmission Mechanics for its final action voluntarily. In the car it allows the driver to control the transmission of torque from the engine to the wheels.

In the simplest application, Clutches connect and disconnect two rotating shafts. In these devices, one shaft is usually connected to a motor or other power unit, while the other shaft provides a working power output.

sure, Clutch work is very important So the car can move forward and change gears. That is why we must always keep it in good shape.

For this, Here we tell you some A must-have for your clutch to have a longer useful life.

1.- Clutch ride

This burns out your clutch quickly. It’s best to keep your foot off the clutch each time you hit the accelerator pedal.

2.- Use your clutch only when you need it

If you stop, put the vehicle in neutral and take your foot off the clutch.. Keep the clutch pressed when not in use It may increase the likelihood of a clutch repair in the future.

3.- Do not treat your clutch as a footrest

Uses Clutch can pedal They loosen the bearings and cause serious damage to their operation.

4.- Speed ​​setbacks

If you drive a car with a manual transmission, do not slow down every time you slow down. This is what you should be using for the brakes instead.

5.- Use the parking brake

Make the most of your parking brake. Leaving the car in gear may prevent it from rolling, but it puts a lot of pressure on your clutch.

