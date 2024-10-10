“Yelin to Anuel, you don’t keep Cattleya and you can’t sign.”

Dominican singer Yalin is the most common On Wednesday, she issued a public invitation to her ex-husband, Anuel AA, to sign documents that would allow her to travel to New York with their daughter, Cattleya.

The Dominican expressed, through her Instagram stories, her frustration with the reggaeton player’s lack of cooperation in this operation, which stopped more than more than Five months.

“He has not supported Cataleya for a year and cannot sign a piece of paper either,” the artist wrote, explaining her despair in the face of the situation.

Yaelin also explained that her intention was not to create conflicts, but to solve the problem as quickly as possible so that her daughter could be with her.

“It is not my intention to argue or cause trouble, but since you have not yet sent me the papers I need, I am asking you here to see if you can send them to me so that Kata can go with me to New York and she can be with her mother and her chicken mule,” he added. “.

The singer insisted on the urgent need to resolve the situation: “We cannot continue this. I asked you 5 months ago to sign the paper or send it to me. Thank you.”

For now, Anuel AA has not issued any public comment on Yailin’s request, leaving his followers to speculate on how this family situation will develop.

