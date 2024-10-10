October 11, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

“Yelin to Anuel, you don’t keep Cattleya and you can’t sign.”

“Yelin to Anuel, you don’t keep Cattleya and you can’t sign.”

Lane Skeldon October 10, 2024 2 min read

Dominican singer Yalin is the most common On Wednesday, she issued a public invitation to her ex-husband, Anuel AA, to sign documents that would allow her to travel to New York with their daughter, Cattleya.

The Dominican expressed, through her Instagram stories, her frustration with the reggaeton player’s lack of cooperation in this operation, which stopped more than more than Five months.

“He has not supported Cataleya for a year and cannot sign a piece of paper either,” the artist wrote, explaining her despair in the face of the situation.

Yaelin also explained that her intention was not to create conflicts, but to solve the problem as quickly as possible so that her daughter could be with her.

“It is not my intention to argue or cause trouble, but since you have not yet sent me the papers I need, I am asking you here to see if you can send them to me so that Kata can go with me to New York and she can be with her mother and her chicken mule,” he added. “.

The singer insisted on the urgent need to resolve the situation: “We cannot continue this. I asked you 5 months ago to sign the paper or send it to me. Thank you.”

For now, Anuel AA has not issued any public comment on Yailin’s request, leaving his followers to speculate on how this family situation will develop.

1478
Read more: After criticism over the way it was presented! Yailin La Más Viral says “they ruined” her show

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

All about Daniela Navarro’s fiancé
2 min read

All about Daniela Navarro’s fiancé

October 11, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Han Kang receives the Nobel Prize for Literature
2 min read

Han Kang receives the Nobel Prize for Literature

October 11, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Elizabeth Gutierrez is stealing all the attention with this new heart attack look

October 10, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

The best place in the United States to see this phenomenon
3 min read

The best place in the United States to see this phenomenon

October 11, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Maria Corina on receiving Edmundo Gonzalez in Portugal: It is a very important step
2 min read

Maria Corina on receiving Edmundo Gonzalez in Portugal: It is a very important step

October 11, 2024 Phyllis Ward
All about Daniela Navarro’s fiancé
2 min read

All about Daniela Navarro’s fiancé

October 11, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Kobach prepares for science competition in Mexicali | Imam Valley
2 min read

Kobach prepares for science competition in Mexicali | Imam Valley

October 11, 2024 Zera Pearson