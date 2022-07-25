Yasmine Camacho Quinn qualifies for the World Athletics Championships final

Eugene, Oregon – Current Olympic Champion Jasmine Camacho Queen Tonight he will be looking to add to his world championship résumé by writing off his ticket to this Sunday’s 100m hurdles final.

The races will take place tonight at 10:00 PM Puerto Rican time.

Camacho Quinn secured her place in tonight’s final after finishing second in the third round of the semi-finals with a time of 12.32 seconds. It’s his best time of the season.

Brittany Anderson of Jamaica won the semi-finals with a time of 12.31.

The competition, however, will be strong in the final since the Nigerian in the first semi-final series Toby Amosan He won with a time of 12.12 seconds, which is a world record for the event. It’s over the 12.20 that Kendra Harrison has had since 2016.

Amusan received a $100,000 prize for this achievement.

In fact, Harrison also advanced to the final in that first round with a time of 12.27.

Another American finalist, Alia Armstrong, won the second round with a time of 12.43, while Devin Charlton of the Bahamas came second in the semi-finals with a time of 12.46.

Camacho Quinn made his world championship debut on Saturday. The runner qualified for the last Doha 2019 edition, but she did not participate due to her injury.

He debuted with a win on Saturday in his preliminary series with a time of 12.52. She arrived here with the fame of being the current Olympic champion and with an Olympic mark of 12.26, which she achieved in Tokyo.

The semi-finals represent the 100m hurdles event for Camacho-Quinn this year. He won nine of them.